GRPD SWAT Team Requests New Ballistic Vests

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department SWAT team is requesting Green River City Council approval to purchase new ballistic vests and plates.

According to meeting documents, the GRPD SWAT team has several entry team members whose ballistic vests and plates have reached their expiration date. This equipment must be replaced for safety reasons.

The total cost of the vests and plates is $24,800, which will be covered in full by existing funds in the Asset Seizure Account. As money will be moved from that account to the police patrol account to fund the purchase, there will be no impact to the city’s budget.

In other business, the Council will consider approval of the Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Plan 2024. The EOP is based on the hazards as listed in the Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment Plan which includes all natural, human-caused, and technological hazards that can be reasonably presumed to occur within the geographical boundaries of Sweetwater County. The EOP clarifies the actions taken for an effective response and describes the integration of the processes and procedures detailed in the National Response Framework, National Disaster Recovery Framework, as well as serving as a guide for all municipal EOPs.

The Council will also consider appointing Holly Wilhelm to the WYDOT Green River Urban Systems Advisory Committee for a two year term beginning March 1, 2024 and expiring February 28, 2026.

The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended by the public in person or via YouTube. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.