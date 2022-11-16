GRPD to Apply for Law Enforcement Mental Health Support Grant

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) will apply for approximately $20,000 in grant funding from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) to go toward mental health support.

The Green River City Council unanimously authorized the city to apply for the WDH’s First Responder & Law Enforcement Mental Health Support Grant on Tuesday night.

Green River Public Affairs and Grants Manager Ryan Rust said the grant was set up during the 2022 Legislative session using the state’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The grant would provide funding for police officer wellness checks, peer support training, and interpersonal and professional relationship ‘Train the Trainer’ courses. Rust said the grant is 100 percent federally funded with the goal of supporting the mental health and wellbeing of Green River’s law enforcement staff.

Rust said they expects to apply for approximately $20,000 in funding in order to accomplish their goals. However, this amount may be adjusted based on further discussions with service providers. No local match is required for this grant.