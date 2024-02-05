GRPD to Participate in Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Program

GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council will consider approving an agreement for the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce Affiliate Program during its meeting Tuesday night.

The agreement would be between the Green River Police Department and the State of Wyoming, Office of Attorney General, and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to meeting documents, DCI currently operates a division that investigates internet crimes against children. They are the primary investigating agency in the state for this type of crime, and due to an increasing prevalence of this type of crime, combined with the lack of personnel to investigate it, they have started a Taskforce Affiliate Program to assist them with these investigations.

The program utilizes local law enforcement officers in taskforce positions and the GRPD was asked to participate. This position would be filled by the GRPD’s juvenile detective.

The council will also consider appointing Pete Rust to the Green River Historic Preservation Commission. Mayor Pete Rust will also read proclamations for Random Acts of Kindness Week and School Board Appreciation Week.

To view the full meeting agenda and packet, click here. The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, February 6, at 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall. The meeting can be attended in person or on YouTube.