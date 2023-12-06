GRPD Will Replace Tasers for Entire Department

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) will be purchasing new Tasers for the entire department for approximately $118,000.

GRPD Chief of Police Shaun Sturlaugson said Axon Enterprise, Inc., who owns Taser, recently made the decision to stop supporting the Taser X2. This is the less-lethal energy weapon the GRPD currently uses. He said they were able to get a significant discount on their newest energy weapon, the Taser 10.

The Green River City Council unanimously approved the purchasing quote and customer agreement Axon Enterprise gave the GRPD to make the switch to the Taser 10.

The quote and agreement is for a complete department-wide changeover to the Taser 10, and includes weapons, holsters, cartridges, training, digital support for downloads, and a five-year warranty.

Sturlaugson said that they will be paying for the weapons over a five-year period, which will be approximately $23,000 a year.