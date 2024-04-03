GRPD’s Frey Promoted to Sergeant, Gets Pinned by Family

Sergeant Gary Frey was pinned by his family for his recent promotion during the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night. SweetwaterNOW photos by Olivia Kennah

GREEN RIVER — A pinning ceremony for newly promoted Green River Police Department Sergeant Gary Frey took place at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Chief of Police Shaun Sturlaugson said that after Brad Halter was promoted to Captain, it left the Sergeant position open for the patrol division. They did a few weeks of testing, in which seven candidates tested.

“They all did phenomenally, it was very competitive,” Sturlaugson said. “In the end, Officer Gary Frey rose to the top and we chose him to fill that position.”

Sergeant Frey has been with the GRPD for nearly six years, starting with the department in 2018. Overall, he has 19 years of law enforcement experience, and came to the GRPD from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Frey is an FTO, or field training officer, who has trained numerous officers for the GRPD and the county.

“That’s a very important position that we take very seriously,” Sturlaugson said.

Additionally, Frey is a firearms coordinator, and is part of the crisis response program. He has earned several awards, including a life-saving award, and has extensive tactical knowledge and experience.

“What Gary probably is most well known for is, there is probably no one within the county or anywhere else that has more tactical knowledge than him. His speciality is SWAT and he is one of our team leaders right now and does a phenomenal job at that,” Sturlaugson said. “Gary is a fantastic officer who excels at everything he does and he’s going to do a great job at Sergeant.”

Sergeant Frey’s wife and two sons performed the pinning ceremony.