The GRPD's Brad Halter was recently promoted to the rank of Captain. His sons Jeremyah and Trysten pinned him during the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night. Photo Courtesy of Steve Core.

GREEN RIVER – A longtime Green River Police Department officer was recently pinned by his sons to commemorate his promotion to the rank of Captain.

Brad Halter recently was promoted from sergeant to captain and a pinning ceremony took place at the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday evening. His family attended the ceremony, with Brad’s sons Jeremyah and Trysten placing the pins on his uniform.

The Green River City Council celebrates Brad Halter’s promotion to Captain in the Green River Police Department. Pictured are, in back from left to right, Council members Sherry Bushman, Robert Berg, Mike Shutran, and Ron Williams. In front, from left to right, Council member Gary Killpack, GRPD Chief Shaun Sturlaugson, Brad Halter, Brad’s wife Jessica Halter, and their children Jeremyah, Nathanyl, Trysten, and Shyann. Photo courtesy of Steve Core.