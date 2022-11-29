GR’s Student Enrollment Numbers Increase; Rock Springs’ Numbers Remain Steady

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While enrollment numbers in Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 remained about the same, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 saw an increase of 41 students compared to last year at the same time.

According to a Wyoming Department of Education’s (WDE) graph, SCSD No. 1 saw a slight decrease of three students going from 5,054 students in the 2021-22 school year to 5,051 students in the 2022-23 school year. The graph also shows Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 saw an increase of 41 students going from 2,365 in the 2021-2022 school year to 2,406 in the 2022-23 school year. This information was gathered on October 1, 2022.

Overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year, according to a press release from the WDE. In a review of the data, 28 school districts had a dip in enrollment, while 19 increased in size, and one district didn’t see a change.

Enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year. WDE graph

Enrollment numbers for the 2021-2022 school year. WDE graph

Currently, Wyoming has five statewide virtual education programs. Three of those decreased in size (Big Horn No. 1, Niobrara No. 1, and Sweetwater No. 1), most likely because students returned to their brick-and-mortar school after the COVID-19 pandemic in-person learning changes, the press release states. Sheridan No. 1 saw an increase of 31 students or a three percent change, while Weston No. 7 increased by 54 percent, going from 471 students to 725 due to their virtual program.

Click the following links for more information on the statewide results.

This data was gathered from all school districts throughout the state in a snapshot performed on October 1, 2022, according to the WDE. The agency does not collect numbers of students enrolled in home or private school environments