Guadalupe “Lupe” Valdez (April 27, 1955 – January 7, 2025)

Guadalupe “Lupe” Valdez passed away on January 7, 2025, in San Ysidro, California following a lengthy illness. She was a former resident of Rock Springs.

She was born April 27, 1955, in Tijuana, Mexico. She met the love of her life at the age of 14, Armando Valdez. They later married and moved to Rock Springs where they raised their two boys.

She enjoyed taking care of people, especially her family. Family was everything to her and when you were around her you always felt loved. When she moved to Rock Springs she became a devoted member of the Jehovah Witnesses Congregation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Survivors include her husband, Armando Valdez; two sons, Alfredo Valdez and Carlos Valdez (companion Misty Brenden); her brothers include Juan Perez and Joaquin de Leon; grandchildren Katelin and spouse Bryan Chavarria, Alexus Valdez, and Arlee Green; great granddaughter Klaire Chavarria. She had several nieces and nephews including Patty, who was like a daughter to her, and two children Nahomy and Tony Mursio, and extended family Kathy and Paul Green.

She was preceded in death by her mother (Juana) and brother Ramon Mursio.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on January 25, 2025, at the Santa Fe Banquet Room at 1 p.m. in Rock Springs.