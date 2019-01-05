Guitarist Mark Kroos to Play Free Concert at White Mountain Library

ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center is presenting a free performance by Mark Kroos who plays two guitar necks at the same time. The concert is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15 at the White Mountain Library.

Originally from Lansing, MI but currently based in Charlotte, NC, Kroos is one of the only people in the world touring his trade. His primarily instrumental style is characterized by open harmonies, polyphonic textures, incredible tapping technique, and is as entertaining to watch as it is to listen to. Live performances burst with energy and magnetism not typical of solo guitar music. Drawing influence from folk, Celtic, indie, and even punk rock artists as well as great guitarists such as Michael Hedges, Tommy Emmanuel and Leo Kottke, Mark Kroos has developed his own edge to the acoustic guitar.

In July of 2011 Kroos competed in Guitar Player Magazine’s International Guitar Superstar Competition in Nashville for host Larry Carlton and renowned judges Muriel Anderson, Reeves Gabrels and Carl Verheyen, taking first place out of five invited competitors and thousands of others who had submitted online.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In a review written by Muriel Anderson, 1989 International Fingerstyle Guitar Champion, Anderson said, “Mark Kroos plays with a sensitivity to the music and positive energy that is truly refreshing.”

Kroos has since shared the stage with guitarists Mike Stern, Lee Ritenour, Phil Keaggy and Stanley Jordan among others during his past eight years of touring through the US and Canada. He has also picked up full sponsorships with D’Addario Strings, Planet Waves Cables, Genz Benz Amplifiers, Ovation Guitars, Kopf Percussion and Kyser Capos.

This winter, Kroos will record his fourth full-length instrumental guitar album, “Lose the Shoes,” which will include songs like “Heart and Soul” and “Linus and Lucy.” A selection of his music is available to hear on his website www.markkroos.com.

In March of 2013, his “Dueling Banjos” video exploded on social media presenting many new performance opportunities. Kroos continues to tour throughout most of the year, giving concerts primarily in churches, schools, music stores and theaters.

In June, 2018 Kroos released his newest instrumental guitar album “Clarity,” a collection of relaxing, prayerful pieces. He has also released two other full-length instrumental guitar albums, “Down Along the Lines of Joy” (2012) and “And Grace Will Lead Me Home” (2010) as well as a four-track vocal EP titled “The Sound of Snow” (2011) and a DVD of music videos and live studio performances (2013).

Kroos’ touring began in May, 2010 when he embarked on a sparsely-booked road trip, giving up his apartment in Williamsburg, Virginia to play coffee shops and bars, “relying on donations, human kindness and the grace of God.” This road trip blossomed into a year-long concert tour filled with performances, clinics, and a multitude of new friends. While still on the road more often than not, Kroos has reclaimed a place of residence in North Carolina and occasionally takes breaks for writing, arranging and recording.