Gun Threat at Rock Springs Junior High Resolved

ROCK SPRINGS — In a message from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent, Kelly McGovern, a threat involving gun violence at Rock Springs Junior High has been resolved.

The message read as follows:

“It has come to the attention of Sweetwater School District Number One that a threat involving gun violence was potentially going to occur on Friday at the Rock Springs Junior High. Through the collaborative efforts of the Rock Springs Police Department and the District, an investigation began immediately.

As a result of the investigation, there was no credible threat established. All District schools will be open for in-person learning and on schedule for this Friday including Rock Springs Junior High.

School safety always remains a top priority.”

This evening the Rock Springs Police Department issued a statement that its investigation into the threat identified one juvenile suspect.

“The investigation determined the juvenile acted alone and there is no longer a threat to the school,” the according to the RSPD statement.