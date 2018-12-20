Guns vs. Hoses Basketball Game Nets Sizeable Donation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Protective Association (PPA) and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1499 (IAFF) thanked the community for another fantastic year of donations and a great basketball game.

The RSPPA and IAFF, along with community volunteers donated 540 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and raise additional funds for various local causes including a donation to the family of Green River PD Officer Luke Benson.

“None of which would have been possible without you,” said Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco. “Thank you!”

The RSPD also wanted to extend a special thank you to several businesses and organizations who helped make this event possible, including, Western Wyoming Community College, The UPS Store, The American Legion, The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Hunter Family Medical, Walmart, The Sweetwater Combined Communication Center, the Rock Springs High School Cheer Team & Fire – Law – Leadership Academy, and Pampered Paws Boarding.