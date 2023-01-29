Gunshot Fired At Local Bar Saturday Night

ROCK SPRINGS — A gunshot round was reportedly fired into the Wyoming Club on K Street last night shortly before midnight.
The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a call at 11:25 p.m. and discovered a gunshot round had entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar.
RSPD released a statement this morning saying no one was injured during the incident, and that the situation remains under investigation.
No suspects have been identified at this time, but anyone with information is encouraged to call the RSPD at 307-352-1575 and reference case R23-01752. You may remain anonymous when calling.