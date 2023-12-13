Gwen Lynn Szudera (December 28, 1949 – December 2, 2023)

Gwen Lynn (Adams) Szudera, formerly of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023 at her home in Henderson, Nevada. She was battling cancer. She was surrounded by her husband, Ed, and family.

Gwen was born December 28,1949, in Columbus, Montana to Mildred Adams and Ralph Neil Adams. Her family moved to Billings, Montana, where she graduated from Billings Senior High School, and attended Boise State College, studying dentistry.

Gwen married Ed (Suds) Szudera in Billings on October 8, 1971. They moved to Rock Springs in April 1974 , and upon Ed’s retirement from OCI, Gwen and Ed moved to Henderson, Nevada in October 2012.

She enjoyed her summers at the family cabin in Montana. She enjoyed reading, crafting, mini golf and traveling as a young woman. She was a member of the civil air patrol. She was a troop leader in Girl Scouts in Rock Springs. Gwen and her mother, Mildred made many friends at the Rock Springs senior center.

She is survived by husband Ed Szudera of 52 years; son Michael (Mac) and his wife Darlene of Virginia; daughter Lorie, son Guy, brother Terry Adams and his wife Charlene of Texas; sister Beth Schultz of Montana; and granddaughters Alexandra and Mikayla Szudera of Virginia.

She loved her family and her pets. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.