Gyllenborg Invited to 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Oct 25, 2025; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael-Gyllenborg (84) against the Colorado State Rams at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Rams 28-0. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE — Former Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg has been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Gyllenborg is the first Cowboy to receive a combine invitation since offensive lineman Frank Crum and linebacker Eaton Gibbs were selected in 2024. A total of 319 prospects were invited to this year’s combine, which will be held in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 through March 2.

Gyllenborg wrapped up his Wyoming career with 80 receptions for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns. He recorded 17 career games with at least three receptions and averaged 12.8 yards per catch during his time with the Cowboys.

During the 2025 season, Gyllenborg totaled 24 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown. He posted a career-high six catches in his final collegiate game against Hawai‘i and was named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list twice in his career. As a junior, he earned All-Mountain West honors after recording 30 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He added 23 receptions and three scores as a sophomore.

Gyllenborg also took part in the Senior Bowl in January, helping the American team to a 17-9 win. He finished the game with one reception for six yards.

The NFL Scouting Combine will be televised on NFL Network beginning Feb. 26.