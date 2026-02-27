Gyllenborg set for NFL Combine Workout

Sept 6, 2025; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys tight end John Michael-Gyllenborg (84) against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Panters 31-7. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE — Former Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg is set to work out Friday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Gyllenborg will test with the tight ends and defensive backs beginning at 1 p.m. MT on NFL Network. A total of 319 prospects were invited to this year’s event, which is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 26 through March 1.

He is the first Cowboy to participate in the combine since offensive lineman Frank Crum and linebacker Eaton Gibbs in 2024.

Gyllenborg concluded his Wyoming career with 80 receptions for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns. He recorded 17 career games with three or more receptions and averaged 12.8 yards per catch during his time with the Cowboys.

During the 2025 season, he totaled 24 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown. He posted a career-high six catches in his final collegiate game against Hawai‘i and was named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list twice in his career. As a junior, he earned All-Mountain West honors after recording 30 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns. He added 23 receptions and three scores as a sophomore.

Gyllenborg also competed in the Senior Bowl in January, helping the American team to a 17-9 win. He finished the game with one reception for six yards.

More information on the combine is available at nfl.com/combine.