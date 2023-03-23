Gymkhana Awards Close Out 2022-2023 Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The overall first, second, third and other placement prize winners were announced after the final Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana of the winter 2022 2023 season was held at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena on Sunday, March 19.

First place final Gymkhana points winners were: Wyatt Carpenter and Carter Parker (Tie) in ages 6 & under, Kennedy Kleinlein in ages 7-9, Andrew DeGrassi and Tenlee Maycock (tie) in ages 10-13, Kendra Huntington in ages 14-17, Stephanie Root in ages 18-39, and Kimberly Foran in ages 40+.

The first place overall winners received their buckles at the concluding banquet following completion of the final Gymkhana event. The banquet featured pizza, cake, cupcakes, and soda.

Another Sub-16 Second Performance in Barrels

At the final Gymkhana of the season, the most impressive performance of the day, and possibly the season, belonged to 11-year-old Oaklee Hoffman of Lonetree, who rode her horse Tuesday to a barn-burning 15.981 seconds timing in the ages 10-13 barrel race. No other rider, youngster or adult, finished below 16 seconds in barrels.

It was the second Gymkhana in a row in which Hoffman and her mount blazed to a sub-16 second time in barrels. Close to 98 percent of the barrel racing times at the Indoor Arena are in the 16 seconds or greater clock time category. Hoffman will be someone for Gymkhana rodeo fans to keep an eye on in the future as a definite up and comer. Turning in sub-16 second barrel times in consecutive competitions is almost unheard-of by anyone at any age at the Indoor Arena.

The other outstanding performance of the day belonged to Lyman’s Zoey Robison, 16, who cleaned house in the ages 14-17 competition by winning all three events, barrels, poles, and Thread the Needle, with respective times of 16.211. 22.612, and 23.768 seconds.

The other triple winner on the day was Rock Springs’ Kaisley Kennedy, who swept the barrels, poles, and Thread the Needle competition in the ages 6 & under category. Pinedale’s Stephanie Root finished first in the 18-39 barrels and poles competition.

Wyatt Carpenter, 6, McKinnon, 6 and under age group. Kennedy Kleinlein, 9, Rock Springs, 7-9 age group. Andrew DiGrassi, 12, Denver, 10-13 age group. Tenlee Maycock, 10-13 age group. Kendra Huntington, 15, Rock Springs, 14-17 age group. Stephanie Root of Pinedale 18-39 age group. All of the first-place winners had their photos taken with event organizer Sue Nichols. SweetwaterNOW photos by Paul Murray

A Fast, Experienced Horse Definitely Helps

Not unexpectedly, some of the overall points leader finishers credited having a fast horse to ride with being the reason they won. Their reasons for crediting their horses for being above the competition varied, though.

Andrew DeGrassi, 13, tied for overall first place points in the ages 10-13 Gymkhana competition. DeGrassi flew in from Denver each month to take part in the Gymkhanas. His grandparents live in Rock Springs. DeGrassi credited his favorite horse, a palomino named Trigger, for much of his success.

“Trigger can make tighter turns and weave a lot faster,” DeGrassi said. Trigger also has a lot of rodeo experience, being 18 years old.

Wyatt Carpenter, 6, tied for the overall Gymkhana points leader in the ages 6 & under category. Mom Andi Carpenter said that Wyatt likes his horse Buck the best because he’s the fastest. Buck is a quarter horse and is 22 or 23 years old, and has been with the Carpenters for a while now.

“We got Buck in his sixth year,” Andi Carpenter said. The Carpenters are from McKinnon and have been to every Gymkhana this season, despite the long drive, in sometimes dicey weather.

Sadie Nichols, 9, from Rock Springs, said her horse Magic is her favorite because he’s simply faster than other horses, with help coming from experience. “Magic’s done it several times,” Nichols explained. Magic is 21 years old.

Nichols said she has another favorite horse, a sorrel named Sorly who is 9 or 10 years old. Her sorrel horse likes to stretch out far and push hard, Nichols added, stretching her arms and fists out to demonstrate.

Nichols is the granddaughter of Gymkhana event organizer Sue Nichols. Sadie finished second in the overall Gymkhana final points total for the ages 7-9 competition. For Sadie, the Gymkhanas are a fun part of the colder and darker months of the year. “Everyone likes something to do in the winter,” she said.

Sophie Nichols, 9, Rock Springs Kelsey Rheaume, 9, Rock Springs Winter Kirk, 5, Rock Springs Quince Hoffman, 4, Long Tree Kendra Huntington, 15, Rock Springs, Queen with the American flag. Nazin Springman, 7, Pinedale

March 19 results

Barrel Racing

Ages 6 & under (name, time in seconds, in order of 1-2-3 finishers)

Kaisley Kennedy, 34.817

Carter Parker, 43.878

Kaisley Kennedy, 44.256

Ages 7-9

Kennedy Kleinlein, 16.656

Sadie Nichols, 17.004

Kennedy Kleinlein, 17.581

Ages 10-13

Oaklee Hoffman, 15.981

Oaklee Hoffman, 17.011

Tenlee Maycock, 17.633

Ages 14-17

Zoey Robison, 16.211

Zoey Robison, 16.518

Makinsy Huntington, 18.468

Ages 18-39

Stephanie Root, 16.262

Taylor Allen, 16.279

Sandra Johnson, 17.335

Ages 40+

Mari Headrick, 16.792

Patty Bindl, 16.895

Parry Bindl, 17.138



Pole Bending

Ages 6 & under

Kaisley Kennedy, 47.771

Wyatt Carpenter, 53.66

Karter Parker, 57.422

Ages 7-9

Sadie Nichols, 22.051

Kennedy Kleinlein, 24.64

Eberlee Okarma, 24.725

Ages 10-13

Tenlee Maycock, 24.243

Andrew Degrassi, 25.774

Oaklee Hoffman, 26.876

Ages 14-17

Zoey Robison, 22.612

Kendra Huntington, 23.895

Zoey Robison, 25.73

Ages 18-39

Stephanie Root, 23.949

Savannah Helmetag, 26.324

Nakel Philpott, 27.645

Ages 40+

Mari Headrick, 23.574

Mari Headrick, 25.736

Kimberly Foran, 26.095

Third Event—Thread the Needle (combination of barrels & poles)

Ages 6 & under

Kaisley Kennedy, 46.293

Karter Parker, 47.225

Wyatt Carpenter, 55.798

Ages 7-9

Kennedy Kleinlein, 22.63

Sadie Nichols, 27.737

Cedar Kirk, 37.917

Ages 10-13

Tenlee Maycock, 23.523

Andrew Degrassi, 24.65

Bentley Maxfield, 28.691

Ages 14-17

Zoey Robison, 23.768

Brynn Abbott, 23.975

Kendra Huntington, 25.038

Ages 18-39

Nakel Philpott, 23.155

Kaitlyn Duran, 25.003

Samantha Hakala, 25.98

Ages 40+

Dori Fritz, 24.51

Rick Helson, 24.949

Kimberly Foran, 24.965



Final Gymkana Points Leaders

Ages 6 & under

Wyatt Carpenter. Carter Parker (tie) 85 points

Kaisley Kennedy, 69

Brynn DiPiero, 41

Corbin Soto, 26

Kanin Kennedy, 9

Ages 7-9

Kennedy Kleinlein, 84

Sadie Nichols, 79

Eberlee Okarma, 66

Kyle Carpenter, 43

Cedar Kirk, 39

Ages 10-13

Andrew DeGrassi, Tenlee Maycock (tie) 67

Ashten Folks, Bentley Maxfield (tie) 40

Madison Coudrain, 27

Izabelle Pedri, 22

Ages 14-17

Kendra Huntington, 72

Zoey Robison, 54

Kyra Folks, 37

Makinsy Huntington, 33

Brynn Abbott, 18

Bailey Denison, 12

Carter Robison, 3

Ages 18-39

Stephanie Root, 67.5

Kaitlyn Duran, 53

Tess DiPiero, 30

Megan Matsuura, 27

Ashley Simpson, 22

Sandra Johnson, Nakel Philpott, (tie) 17

Sarah Mason, 15

Haylee Sheller, 11.5

Candi Folks, 11

Ages 40+

Kimberly Foran, 55

Michelle Howard, 51

Chris Thomas, 37

Rick Helson, Dori Fritz (tie) 31

Celia Deterry, 15

Jane Orr, Laura Halbert (tie) 8

Anne-Terry Ezell, 6

Amy Oehler, Terrald Polluck (tie) 5