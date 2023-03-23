Gymkhana Awards Close Out 2022-2023 Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The overall first, second, third and other placement prize winners were announced after the final Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana of the winter 2022 2023 season was held at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena on Sunday, March 19.
First place final Gymkhana points winners were: Wyatt Carpenter and Carter Parker (Tie) in ages 6 & under, Kennedy Kleinlein in ages 7-9, Andrew DeGrassi and Tenlee Maycock (tie) in ages 10-13, Kendra Huntington in ages 14-17, Stephanie Root in ages 18-39, and Kimberly Foran in ages 40+.
The first place overall winners received their buckles at the concluding banquet following completion of the final Gymkhana event. The banquet featured pizza, cake, cupcakes, and soda.
Another Sub-16 Second Performance in Barrels
At the final Gymkhana of the season, the most impressive performance of the day, and possibly the season, belonged to 11-year-old Oaklee Hoffman of Lonetree, who rode her horse Tuesday to a barn-burning 15.981 seconds timing in the ages 10-13 barrel race. No other rider, youngster or adult, finished below 16 seconds in barrels.
It was the second Gymkhana in a row in which Hoffman and her mount blazed to a sub-16 second time in barrels. Close to 98 percent of the barrel racing times at the Indoor Arena are in the 16 seconds or greater clock time category. Hoffman will be someone for Gymkhana rodeo fans to keep an eye on in the future as a definite up and comer. Turning in sub-16 second barrel times in consecutive competitions is almost unheard-of by anyone at any age at the Indoor Arena.
The other outstanding performance of the day belonged to Lyman’s Zoey Robison, 16, who cleaned house in the ages 14-17 competition by winning all three events, barrels, poles, and Thread the Needle, with respective times of 16.211. 22.612, and 23.768 seconds.
The other triple winner on the day was Rock Springs’ Kaisley Kennedy, who swept the barrels, poles, and Thread the Needle competition in the ages 6 & under category. Pinedale’s Stephanie Root finished first in the 18-39 barrels and poles competition.
A Fast, Experienced Horse Definitely Helps
Not unexpectedly, some of the overall points leader finishers credited having a fast horse to ride with being the reason they won. Their reasons for crediting their horses for being above the competition varied, though.
Andrew DeGrassi, 13, tied for overall first place points in the ages 10-13 Gymkhana competition. DeGrassi flew in from Denver each month to take part in the Gymkhanas. His grandparents live in Rock Springs. DeGrassi credited his favorite horse, a palomino named Trigger, for much of his success.
“Trigger can make tighter turns and weave a lot faster,” DeGrassi said. Trigger also has a lot of rodeo experience, being 18 years old.
Wyatt Carpenter, 6, tied for the overall Gymkhana points leader in the ages 6 & under category. Mom Andi Carpenter said that Wyatt likes his horse Buck the best because he’s the fastest. Buck is a quarter horse and is 22 or 23 years old, and has been with the Carpenters for a while now.
“We got Buck in his sixth year,” Andi Carpenter said. The Carpenters are from McKinnon and have been to every Gymkhana this season, despite the long drive, in sometimes dicey weather.
Sadie Nichols, 9, from Rock Springs, said her horse Magic is her favorite because he’s simply faster than other horses, with help coming from experience. “Magic’s done it several times,” Nichols explained. Magic is 21 years old.
Nichols said she has another favorite horse, a sorrel named Sorly who is 9 or 10 years old. Her sorrel horse likes to stretch out far and push hard, Nichols added, stretching her arms and fists out to demonstrate.
Nichols is the granddaughter of Gymkhana event organizer Sue Nichols. Sadie finished second in the overall Gymkhana final points total for the ages 7-9 competition. For Sadie, the Gymkhanas are a fun part of the colder and darker months of the year. “Everyone likes something to do in the winter,” she said.
March 19 results
Barrel Racing
Ages 6 & under (name, time in seconds, in order of 1-2-3 finishers)
Kaisley Kennedy, 34.817
Carter Parker, 43.878
Kaisley Kennedy, 44.256
Ages 7-9
Kennedy Kleinlein, 16.656
Sadie Nichols, 17.004
Kennedy Kleinlein, 17.581
Ages 10-13
Oaklee Hoffman, 15.981
Oaklee Hoffman, 17.011
Tenlee Maycock, 17.633
Ages 14-17
Zoey Robison, 16.211
Zoey Robison, 16.518
Makinsy Huntington, 18.468
Ages 18-39
Stephanie Root, 16.262
Taylor Allen, 16.279
Sandra Johnson, 17.335
Ages 40+
Mari Headrick, 16.792
Patty Bindl, 16.895
Parry Bindl, 17.138
Pole Bending
Ages 6 & under
Kaisley Kennedy, 47.771
Wyatt Carpenter, 53.66
Karter Parker, 57.422
Ages 7-9
Sadie Nichols, 22.051
Kennedy Kleinlein, 24.64
Eberlee Okarma, 24.725
Ages 10-13
Tenlee Maycock, 24.243
Andrew Degrassi, 25.774
Oaklee Hoffman, 26.876
Ages 14-17
Zoey Robison, 22.612
Kendra Huntington, 23.895
Zoey Robison, 25.73
Ages 18-39
Stephanie Root, 23.949
Savannah Helmetag, 26.324
Nakel Philpott, 27.645
Ages 40+
Mari Headrick, 23.574
Mari Headrick, 25.736
Kimberly Foran, 26.095
Third Event—Thread the Needle (combination of barrels & poles)
Ages 6 & under
Kaisley Kennedy, 46.293
Karter Parker, 47.225
Wyatt Carpenter, 55.798
Ages 7-9
Kennedy Kleinlein, 22.63
Sadie Nichols, 27.737
Cedar Kirk, 37.917
Ages 10-13
Tenlee Maycock, 23.523
Andrew Degrassi, 24.65
Bentley Maxfield, 28.691
Ages 14-17
Zoey Robison, 23.768
Brynn Abbott, 23.975
Kendra Huntington, 25.038
Ages 18-39
Nakel Philpott, 23.155
Kaitlyn Duran, 25.003
Samantha Hakala, 25.98
Ages 40+
Dori Fritz, 24.51
Rick Helson, 24.949
Kimberly Foran, 24.965
Final Gymkana Points Leaders
Ages 6 & under
Wyatt Carpenter. Carter Parker (tie) 85 points
Kaisley Kennedy, 69
Brynn DiPiero, 41
Corbin Soto, 26
Kanin Kennedy, 9
Ages 7-9
Kennedy Kleinlein, 84
Sadie Nichols, 79
Eberlee Okarma, 66
Kyle Carpenter, 43
Cedar Kirk, 39
Ages 10-13
Andrew DeGrassi, Tenlee Maycock (tie) 67
Ashten Folks, Bentley Maxfield (tie) 40
Madison Coudrain, 27
Izabelle Pedri, 22
Ages 14-17
Kendra Huntington, 72
Zoey Robison, 54
Kyra Folks, 37
Makinsy Huntington, 33
Brynn Abbott, 18
Bailey Denison, 12
Carter Robison, 3
Ages 18-39
Stephanie Root, 67.5
Kaitlyn Duran, 53
Tess DiPiero, 30
Megan Matsuura, 27
Ashley Simpson, 22
Sandra Johnson, Nakel Philpott, (tie) 17
Sarah Mason, 15
Haylee Sheller, 11.5
Candi Folks, 11
Ages 40+
Kimberly Foran, 55
Michelle Howard, 51
Chris Thomas, 37
Rick Helson, Dori Fritz (tie) 31
Celia Deterry, 15
Jane Orr, Laura Halbert (tie) 8
Anne-Terry Ezell, 6
Amy Oehler, Terrald Polluck (tie) 5