Gymkhana Horses, Riders Defeat Cold

ROCK SPRINGS — The temperature outside the Indoor Arena at the December 17 Gymkhana was a numbing 13 degrees. The temperature inside the Indoor Arena was about the same, as wide doors had to be kept open for horses and riders to enter.

The Indoor Arena gradually warmed up as the doors were closed once all of the Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana participants had arrived.

Before then, however, neither horses nor riders let the cold interior hold them back. Competition went on as usual. This time around there were three events: barrel racing, pole bending, and a third event combining the two into a “Christmas star” pattern.

Four riders and their horses ended up as double winners. Karter Parker won the 6 & under pole bending competition with a time of 51.8 seconds, and later followed that success up with a first place finish in the Christmas star pattern, posting a time of 58.627 seconds.

Kennedy Kleinlein won the age 7-9 barrels and Christmas star competitions with times of 16.664 and 23.606 seconds respectively.

Tenlee Maycock posted first place finishes in barrels and the Christmas star, with times of 18.064 and 27.351 seconds respectively.

Kendra Huntington won both the pole bending and the Christmas star competitions in the 14-17 age category, with times of 25.553 and 25.226 seconds respectively.

Riders of various ages braved the cold to complete. SweetwaterNOW photos by Paul Murray



Horses, Riders Adjust



The cold conditions outside and inside the Indoor Arena required some adjusting by both horses and riders. Kennedy Kleinlein, 9, from Rock Springs said that sometimes it is necessary to ride slower while training a horse in frigid weather, maybe a walking speed.

“Otherwise it messes up their lungs,” Kleinlein said.

One of the parents present, Dan Kennedy from Rock Springs, said that like a lot of animals in winter, horses can simply grow more hair on their bodies to keep warm. But that is no perfect solution to everything.

“(Horses) don’t like that cold bit in their mouths,” Kennedy said. “If you had cold metal going in your mouth, you wouldn’t like it either.”

Another parent, Andi Carpenter from McKinnon, said that one of her horses has arthritis and when the weather turns cold that horse feels it a great deal more. “We baby him in winter,” Carpenter said.

Then again, there is always the “whatever will be, will be” approach to handling horses in winter.

“Sometimes (the cold) bothers them, and sometimes it doesn’t,” Gymkhana Queen Brynn Abbott, 15, from Farson said.

Ready for ride. SweetwaterNOW photos by Paul Murray

It’s All In The Stride

No matter the weather outside or inside, the key to success in barrel racing rests with a horse having the ability to minimize the number of strides required to get around each barrel.

Stephanie Root from Pinedale said that to be successful her horse needs to get around each barrel in no more than five strides and preferably less. After that, Root said her horse needs to turn it and look up.

“I like my horse to get around in three strides,” Megan Matsuura from Rock Springs said, “one entering (the turn), one going around, and one going away (to the next barrel).

Next Gymkhana



The next Wild West Outlaws Gymkhana is scheduled for Saturday, January 21, starting at 10 a.m., with time for practicing beforehand. Additional Gymkhanas are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, March 19, which is the grand finale for the 2022-2023 Gymkhana season when overall awards will be handed out.

Further information about the Gymkhana series can be obtained by calling organizer Sue Nichols at 350- 2989. The Gymkhanas are open to all ages and abilities.

Participants did their best to place in December’s Gymkhana. SweetwaterNOW by Paul Murray

Results (times in seconds)

Barrel Racing

Ages 6 & under

Kaisley Kennedy 36.247

Karter Parker 44.280

Wyatt Carpenter 45.302

Ages 7-9

Kennedy Kleinlein 16.644

Sadie Nichols 17.607

Sadie Nichols 19.352

Ages 10-13

Tenlee Maycock 18.064

Madison Coudrain 20.148

Andrew Digrassi 20.913

Ages 14-17

Zoe Robinson 16.750

Kendra Huntington 17.023

Zoe Robinson 17.833

Ages 18-39

Megan Matsuura 16.740

Stephanie Root 16.869

Cole Tully 17.779

Ages 40 & Up

Patty Bindl 16.313

Mishell Howard 17.214

Patty Bindl 17.760

Pole Bending

Ages 6 & under

Karter Parker 51.80

Wyatt Carpenter 58.427

Kaisley Kennedy 63.327

Ages 7-9

Sadie Nichols 22.374

Eberlee Okarma 24.368

Sadie Nichols 25.629

Ages 10-13

Andrew Digrassi 26.155

Madison Coudrain 28.725

Ashten Folks 33.120

Ages 14-17

Kendra Huntington 25.553

Zoey Robinson 26.05

Kyra Folks 27.59

Ages 18-39

Tess Dipiero 26.057

Cole Tully 26.79

Haley Sheller 27.733

Ages 40 & Up

Chris Thomas 26.185

Kimberley Foran 26.401

Mishell Howard 28.205

Christmas Star Event

Ages 6 & under

Karter Parker 58.627

Wyatt Carpenter 79.622

Kaisley Kennedy 87.7

Ages 7-9

Kennedy Kleinlein 23.606

Eberlee Okarma 31.808

Sadie Nichols 32.327

Ages 10-13

Tenlee Maycock 27.351

Andrew Digrassi 31.281

Ashten Folks 31.574

Ages 14-17

Kendra Hungtington 25.226

Kendra Hungtington 25.475

Makinsy Hungtinton 25.529

Ages 18-39

Stephanie Root 26.982

Kaitlyn Duran 27.253

Nakel Philpott 27.513

Ages 40 & up

Kimberly Foran 29.248

Chris Thomas 29.608

Benny Villalobos 30.774