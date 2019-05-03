H&N Gold Field Services Seeking Rig Hands

H&N Gold Field Services is looking to hire Rig Hands including: Swabbing/Fishing, Nipple up/Down, Pressure Testing, & All Around Oil Field Services.
H & N Gold Services offers:
- Competitive Wages
- Heath Insurance – after probationary period
- 401K with Company Match – after probationary period
- Vacation After One Year
- Great work environment
To Apply
Apply in Person:
108 County Road 66, Rock Springs
Between 9 AM AND 3 PM
*Please bring safety cards if you have them.
**NO CALLS PLEASE
