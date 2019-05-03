H&N Gold Field Services Seeking Rig Hands

H&N Gold Field Services is looking to hire Rig Hands including: Swabbing/Fishing, Nipple up/Down, Pressure Testing, & All Around Oil Field Services.

Details

H & N Gold Services offers:

Competitive Wages



Heath Insurance – after probationary period



401K with Company Match – after probationary period



Vacation After One Year



Great work environment

To Apply

Apply in Person:

108 County Road 66, Rock Springs

Between 9 AM AND 3 PM

*Please bring safety cards if you have them.

**NO CALLS PLEASE

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.