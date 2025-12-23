Hageman Aims for U.S. Senate

Rep. Harriet Hageman speaks to residents in Rock Springs during a town hall meeting she hosted at the White Mountain Library in 2024. SweetwaterNOW photo.

CHEYENNE — Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., is eyeing a move to the U.S. Senate following the launch of her campaign for retiring Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ seat.

Hageman announced her bid through a prerecorded video.

Hageman quickly rose to prominence in Wyoming politics after ousting Liz Cheney in 2022 during a Republican Primary Election for the state’s sole U.S. House seat that garnered national and international attention. Hageman has been a stalwart supporter of President Donald Trump since taking on Cheney.

Hageman has also been the first candidate to announce their intent to run for U.S. Senate following Lummis’ decision to retire.

Hageman has already received an endorsement from one of Wyoming’s elected leaders.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Rep. Harriet Hageman for United States Senate,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said in a statement issued shortly after Hageman made her announcement. “Rep. Hageman first ran for Congress in a time that we needed someone to represent Wyoming, not their personal interests. On day one she brought back representation on the most impactful committee to Wyoming, the House Natural Resource Committee, and fulfilled countless promises to the Wyoming people. Not only has she returned millions of dollars to the people of Wyoming, she has defended our natural resources, parental rights, safety of our roads and more. She is the fighter that we need to defend the conservative movement in this country and in Wyoming.”