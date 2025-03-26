Hageman Moves to Host Virtual Town Halls

Rep. Harriet Hageman speaks to residents in Rock Springs during a town hall meeting she hosted at the White Mountain Library in 2024. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– It looks like Rep. Harriet Hageman will no longer host public town hall meetings with constituents following a series of contentious town hall meetings in Wyoming.

According to Wyofile.com, she will no longer appear at two events scheduled for Cheyenne and Torrington, opting to set virtual events instead. Her office states the changes result from credible threats made against Hageman and national outbursts of “politically motivated violence and attempts at intimidation,” that she claims comes from the Democratic Party.

“As the saying goes, ‘This is why we can’t have nice things,’” Hageman said. “I am proud of my record of holding dozens and dozens of town halls – 75 of them in just three years, at least three times in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties. And the only times we have had any problems with safety have been at two of the six held in the last week.”

Hageman appeared at a town hall in Rock Springs earlier this month, in an event that saw some protesters jeer Hageman’s statements and resulted in Hageman calling on Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto to talk attending Democrats into showing her the same respect she would show them. A later town hall in Laramie made national news after Hageman was booed and jeered while speaking to constituents. A few of the Sweetwater County commissioners spoke against the lack of decorum shown to Hageman during their meeting last week.

“For the time being, our town halls will be conducted in a safe virtual environment or in a tele-town hall format, until such time as it seems safe to resume in-person events,” Hageman said.

The Wyoming Democratic Party issued a statement condemning Hageman’s decision to cancel in-person town hall appearances and said the move ignores her constituents and dismissed their concerns as part of an “unfounded national conspiracy.”

“Representative Hageman’s decision to cancel in-person town halls is disappointing,” the WDP said. “These events are supposed to be a cornerstone of representative democracy—a chance for constituents to speak directly with their elected officials, share concerns, ask tough questions, and hold leaders accountable. Choosing to end them undercuts transparency and sends the message that she’ll only engage with the public on her terms.”