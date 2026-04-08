Hageman Supports Trump as He Makes Genocidal Iran Statement

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, speaks to Sweetwater County residents during a town hall meeting the morning of April 7, 2026. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rep. Harriet Hageman voiced support for President Donald Trump’s handling of the United States conflict with Iran after Trump wrote “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” on a social media post.

Hageman hosted a town hall with residents Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex. While answering questions from attendees, Hageman was asked about Trump and the situation involving the Strait of Hormuz, a “critical oil chokepoint” between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, and if she supports the destruction of Iranian civil infrastructure if the strait remains shut down. Trump had previously said the U.S. would target power plants and other infrastructure in the country, with Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth both commenting the U.S. would bomb Iran back to the stone age.

“I support what the President is doing,” Hageman replied.

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Trump posted on his Truth Social account at 6:06 a.m., using genocidal rhetoric to describe what will happen if his demands aren’t met by 8 p.m. EST. According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the term genocide is defined as “the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group.”

“I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump’s post continued.

A statement posted to Truth Social by President Donald Trump, claiming “a whole civilization” will die. Image via Truth Social.

Hageman continues to support Trump, who has been an early supporter of hers since her bid to unseat Liz Cheney from Wyoming’s sole U.S. House seat. Trump has also thrown his name behind Hageman’s bid to replace Sen. Cynthia Lummis as Lummis prepares to retire from the U.S. Senate at the end of her term.

She was also asked if she has concerns about Trump’s mental stability.

“No, I don’t,” Hageman replied.

Trump later backed down from his threat, saying he would extend his deadline by two weeks and announced a temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.