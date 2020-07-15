Hailey Nicole Cary (May 1, 2006 – July 12, 2020)

Hailey Nicole Cary was born May 1, 2006 in Laramie Wyoming to Zach Cary and Katie Armijo of Hanna Wyoming. Hailey passed away on July 12, 2020 due to a tragic ATV accident.

Hailey loved sports and was very active in volleyball, basketball and swimming. Hailey loved to dance, sing and listen to music. She was the La Barge little buckaroo bull riding champ of 2020.

Hailey had a smile that could light up a room and an attitude to match. She was always witty and quick to make jokes. Hailey was fearless and always brave when facing challenges. Hailey loved everything outdoors which included hunting, fishing, camping and going to the lake.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family the most. She loved power sports which included boating, sledding and riding dirt bikes. Hailey had a big heart and loved giving hugs to everyone. She was wise beyond her years and could relate to anyone in a conversation.

Hailey’s passing has left a hole in the hearts of her family, friends and community who loved her dearly. She leaves behind two sisters, Taylor and Candace Cary, one brother, Brandon Cary, her mother Katie Armijo, her father and step-mother Zach and Jessica Cary.

Hailey has left behind grandparents, Qj and Julie Armijo, Lesa and Gary McQuay, Greg and Kim Cary, Carl and Yulia Garrison, Jim Henson, Cherie Webb and Shawna Armijo. Great grandparents Esther and Amos Armijo, Coleen Chase, Mary Cary, Charles and Janet Garrison and too many aunts, uncles and cousins to list.

Hailey has also left behind her closest friends Lizzy Brandt, Kendra Willoughby, Brylie Bailey, Charleigh Smith and her dog she loved so much, Elvis, AKA Mr. Weenie.

A celebration of Hailey’s Life will be held Saturday July 18 at 11 am at the LaBarge Elementary School. Family has asked if anyone would like to share pictures they have of Hailey for the slideshow to please text them to (307)267-0443. Also if you would like, please wear bright clothing to celebrate her life.