Hairball to Rock Wyoming’s Big Show

Hairball, a tribute to 80s arena rock, will perform at the Sweetwater County Fair July 30. Sweetwater Events Complex image.

ROCK SPRINGS — Hairball will take the stage at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30, bringing a tribute to the biggest names in 80s arena rock.

Celebrating more than 25 years of performing, Hairball has built a national reputation for its larger-than-life productions, featuring recreations of artists like Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith. Featuring explosive pyrotechnics, dazzling lights, smoke effects, and nonstop energy, each performance transforms into a full-scale spectacle.

Hairball delivers a fully immersive experience that captures the spirit and excitement of classic arena rock. Fans can expect a fast-paced, visually stunning show packed with iconic hits and surprises that will have audiences on their feet all night long.

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The Sweetwater County Fair runs July 28 through Aug. 1.