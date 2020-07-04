Half Acre Brush Fire Put out on White Mountain

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) responded to a half acre brush fire on White Mountain today around noon.

According to Fire District No. 1 Fire Chief Scott Kitchner, the Fire was extinguished by 3 pm this afternoon.

“The weather and fuels are mixing together to make potentially severe fire conditions for firefighters today and going into the evening,” Kitchner said. “We are asking everyone to be extra cautious when outdoors celebrating this Fourth of July weekend.”