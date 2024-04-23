Half of $46 Million in WYDOT Bids Awarded for Work in Sweetwater County April 18

File photo.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Transportation Commission awarded more than $46 million to seven construction projects April 18, with some of that funding work in Sweetwater County.

The largest award of approximately $23.48 million was awarded for a project targeting eight miles of both eastbound and westbound lanes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County. The project award was issued to McGarvin-Moberly Construction from Worland and will involve asphalt paving, grading, traffic control, aggregate surfacing, and milling work. The project completion date is June 30, 2026.

A second Sweetwater County-related project was awarded to S & L Industrial from Cowley. The project focuses on sign replacement and traffic control at locations in Fremont, Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The bid award totaled $161,355 and the project has a completion date of Oct. 31.

