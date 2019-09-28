Hall of Fame Relay Team Still Holds GRHS 200 Freestyle Record

SweetwaterNOW congratulates the Class of 2019 Green River High School Hall of Fame inductees. We will feature each inductee throughout the week leading up the banquet this weekend. GRHS Hall of Fame profiles are made possible by Tanner Family Dentistry.

1997 Boys’ 200M Freestyle Relay State Champion Swim Team

The Green River Wolves’ 200M freestyle relay team didn’t just dominate in state pools, it gained recognition nationally as well.

The team was made up of Ben Britton, Mike Moody, Dustin Robbins, and Matthew Dockter. Britton was a junior at the time of the swim, while Moody, Robbins and Dockter were finishing their swim careers at GRHS as seniors that year.

The team was coached by fellow Hall of Fame inductee Randy Walker, and broke the previous state record with their time at the state meet. The boys held the state record for well over a decade after the monumental effort that afternoon.

The state championship earned the 200M free relay team All-American status, and the team ranked ninth in the nation at the end of the season.

The record has since been broken by a team from Evanston. But the 1997 200M freestyle relay team still holds the Green River High School record to this day.