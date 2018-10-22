Halloween Deadline Set To Purchase Hunting Preference Points

CHEYENNE — Hunters have until October 31, 2018 to purchase preference points for the 2019 hunt season.

Preference points can be purchased online through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website or any Game and Fish office.

“Preference points can help better odds of drawing some species and hunt areas,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager. “Drawing odds for all species and hunt areas are available on the Game and Fish website.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Hunters must purchase a preference point for a species for two consecutive years to maintain their totals.

Otherwise, they will lose all points accumulated for that species. Preference points can only be used to apply for full price licenses.

Hunters see preference price prices and check current point totals online. Totals for 2019 will be updated in late November.

For more information call the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-777-4600.