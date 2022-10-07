Halloween Event Returns to Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center

GREEN RIVER — Trick-or-treaters will be happy to know that the Halloween event at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Mission Activities Director and Volunteer Coordinator Heidi Schuh said the residents will once again be handing out candy on Monday, October 31, from 4-6 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to attend.

“This year, with a little tweaking, residents will be able to hand out candy unlike the last two years. We do still have some COVID restrictions due to our vulnerable population so we do have to be outside, but we’ve made a plan to make sure the residents can actively participate,” Schuh said.

Even though the mission residents haven’t participated in a traditional trick-or-treating event in the last two years, they did have a Halloween parade. Children received a bag of candy at the end of the parade.

“They are so excited. It’s a lot more fun to actually get to hand out candy rather than just watch the kiddos walk by. They need that interaction with the kids,” Schuh said.

The center is in need of candy for the event and residents can help by dropping it off at 1445 Uinta Drive in Green River.