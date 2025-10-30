Halloween Fun Begins Across Sweetwater County: Rock Springs and Green River Host Spooky Events

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls are set to take over Sweetwater County as Halloween celebrations get underway across Rock Springs and Green River.

Green River

  • Spooky Pool Party @ Green River Recreation Center: 5:30 – 7 p.m., Oct. 30.
  • Face Your Childhood Fears Haunted House @ The Abandoned Jackson Elementary School: 6 – 9 p.m., Oct. 30 – 31.
  • Trick or Treating Extravaganza @ Mission at Castle Rock: 5 – 7 p.m., Oct. 31.
  • Halloween All-Nighter @ The Embassy Tavern: 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Oct. 31.

Rock Springs

  • A Haunting We Will Go @ American Legion Bunyan Hall: 6 – 10 p.m., Oct. 30.
  • Trivia Night Halloween theme @ Square State Brewing: 6- 8 p.m., Oct. 30.
  • The Haunting @ The Park Hotel: 6 – 10 p.m., 6 – 6:30 p.m. for children, Oct. 31
  • Halloween Frivolity @ Eve’s: 7 – 11 p.m., Oct. 30.
  • Halloween Carnival @ White Mountain Library: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Oct. 31.
  • Halloween Walk-a-bout @ Commerce Bank: 3 – 4:55 p.m., Oct. 31.
  • Trick or Treat Time @ That Yogurt Place: 3 – 4:45 p.m., Oct. 31.
  • Trick or Treat Walk @ Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: 5 – 7 p.m., Oct. 31.
  • Haunted House @ The Rock Academy: 5 – 11:55 p.m., Oct. 31.
  • Tunnel of Terror @ Auto Spa: 5 – 10 p.m., Oct. 31.
  • Halloween Stroll @ Deer Trail Assisted Living: 6 – 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31.
  • The Halloween Late Show @ Club Elite: 8 – 11 p.m., Oct. 31.
  • Killer Neon Party @ Johnny Mac’s Good Time: 8 – 11:55 p.m., Oct 31.
  • Halloween Party with Wy5 @ The Park Lounge: 8 – 11:55 p.m., Oct 31.

