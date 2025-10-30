Halloween Fun Begins Across Sweetwater County: Rock Springs and Green River Host Spooky Events

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Ghosts, goblins, and ghouls are set to take over Sweetwater County as Halloween celebrations get underway across Rock Springs and Green River.

Green River

Spooky Pool Party @ Green River Recreation Center: 5:30 – 7 p.m., Oct. 30.

Face Your Childhood Fears Haunted House @ The Abandoned Jackson Elementary School: 6 – 9 p.m., Oct. 30 – 31.

Trick or Treating Extravaganza @ Mission at Castle Rock: 5 – 7 p.m., Oct. 31.

Halloween All-Nighter @ The Embassy Tavern: 4 p.m. – 12 a.m., Oct. 31.

Rock Springs