Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Takes Place Downtown Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — Area children will be able to get some trick-or-treating practice before Halloween during the Halloween Stroll and Truck or Treat in Downtown Rock Springs Saturday.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The trunk or treat takes place down North Front Street. Chad Banks, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager, said the organization partnered with Whisler Chevrolet for the truck or treat this year and 25 organizations and businesses have signed up to participate. Banks said there will also be a contest for the best decorated vehicle trunk at the event.

Banks said the Halloween Stroll is the second-highest attended event Downtown Rock Springs hosts. Last year, an estimated 8,000 people took part in the Halloween Stroll. Banks said the event also is big business for area restaurants as people walk into downtown eateries as they get hungry during the stroll. He said it’s also an opportunity for downtown businesses to introduce themselves to new customers. Banks said the event allowed his sister’s children to discover The Dugout when they were younger and led to them becoming customers at the shop.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The stroll is also one of oldest events that Rock Springs Main Street hosts. Banks said the organization celebrates its 20th anniversary next year. He said the Halloween Stroll is one of the first events the organization hosted.

Other events taking place in Downtown Rock Springs over the weekend include: