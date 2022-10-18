Halloween Walk-a-bout

Halloween Walk-a-bout

On Halloween Day, bring your goblins and ghouls to Commerce Bank of Wyoming to kick off your trick or treating with our Halloween Walk-a-bout.  

WHEN

Monday October 31, 2022

3:30pm – 5:00pm

Advertisement - Story continues below...

WHERE

Commerce Bank of Wyoming

1575 Dewar Drive

Neighborhood businesses will join us in our lobby to hand out candy for all of the area trick-or-treaters. Commerce Bank of Wyoming is particularly excited to bring back our signature “Candy Hand”. Our receptionist extraordinaire, Lisa Moody loves a reason to sample candy to ensure the hands are of the highest quality. 

It’s a great time to see zombies, super heroes, witches, fairies, storm troopers, Jedi’s and princesses.  Plus you get to receive one of our coveted candy hands filled with yummy treats. 

Tiffany Erramouspe Mortgage Loan Assistant.

Don’t forget! Kids will be able to show off their costumes and pose for a picture at our spook-tacular Halloween photo booth! 👻

Commerce Bank of Wyoming, a Branch of NebraskaLand Bank, NMLS#442103. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

You’re Invited to the Greenfield Environmental Solutions Job Fair

You’re Invited to the Greenfield Environmental Solutions Job Fair

[FREE Webinar] Estate and Legacy Planning: How to Keep Your Family Out of Court and Conflict

[FREE Webinar] Estate and Legacy Planning: How to Keep Your Family Out of Court and Conflict

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 18

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for October 18

Four Reasons to Book Your Next Flight Sooner Than Later

Four Reasons to Book Your Next Flight Sooner Than Later