Handgun Purchase Waiting Period Proposed in Wyoming Legislature

Reported by Cap City News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A bill proposing a three-day waiting period on handgun purchases has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature for the upcoming budget session.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Chris Rothfuss and co-sponsored by Rep. Cathy Connolly and Rep. Dan Furphy, excludes the waiting periods if a handgun is exchanged for another handgun.

If the bill passes, penalties for dealers in violation could face misdemeanor charges with up to six months in prison and up to a $750 fine. A second violation would become a felony.

The bill can be read here. It would have to move through multiple reads in the House and Senate and be signed by the governor to pass into law.

The Wyoming Legislature’s 2020 budget session starts Monday, Feb. 10.