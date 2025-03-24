Hansen Concludes NCAA Championships Debut

FEDERAL WAY, WASHINGTON — University of Wyoming freshman Macey Hansen wrapped up her NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships debut on Saturday, competing in the 1650-yard freestyle.

Hansen finished 33rd overall out of 41 swimmers in her final event, posting a time of 16:16.92.

The freshman was the first Wyoming swimmer to compete at the NCAA Championships since 2017. She made her mark this season by breaking school records in the 500- and 1650-yard freestyle events while also winning two Mountain West titles in those races.

The conclusion of Hansen’s NCAA run marks the end of the 2024-25 season for Wyoming swimming and diving.

