Rocky Mountain Powersports Wishes You a Safe & Happy Memorial Day Weekend

Pete and the gang at Rocky Mountian Powersports and Auto appreciate you and would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!

Thank you to our customers. And a BIG thank you to all who have served our country. Don’t forget the real reason for the Holiday.

-Pete Leibee, Rocky Mountain Powersports Owner

They would like to remind everyone that they are more than willing to help out during these hard times.

Here’s how

  • FREE delivery and pick up for vehicles and power sports machines in Rock Springs (Green River delivery fee is $40 – ask about delivery and pick-up to other surrounding areas)
  • Over-the-phone transactions
  • Vehicle disinfection

CHECK OUT SOME MACHINES THAT ARE IN STORE NOW! ⬇️
[ Featuring brand new Kawasaki models! ]

2020 KAWASAKI MULE SX 4×4 XC/LE (FI)

Styled in the image of its full-size MULE PRO siblings, the MULE SX family of side x sides packs plenty of stout muscle into a compact and agile two-passenger vehicle. Handle a wide variety of tasks with the ability to tread lightly and maneuver in tight areas – and fit in the bed of a full-size pickup truck.

$10,069

CHECK IT OUT NOW

Or stop by to see it in person!

2020 KAWASAKI TERYX 800 CAMO

Eager for action, Kawasaki Teryx side x sides are built to dominate the trails. With the perfect combination of rugged sport performance and capability, these vehicles are made to conquer the outdoors with up to four passengers on-board.

$14,969

CHECK IT OUT NOW

Or stop by to see it in person!

2019 CAN-AM OUTLANDER DPS 450

Handle the worst with ease! Dynamic Power Steering (DPS) improves comfort and steering feel everywhere: from tight turns on delicate turf to challenging trails.

$7,099

CHECK IT OUT NOW

*Or stop by to see it in person!

Check out the USED inventory at Rocky Mountain Powersports

Multiple items are on SALE NOW!

2019 MAHINDRA ROXOR OFF-ROAD

Invest in an industrial strength ROXOR today and make it your own. Start with the basics and build from there – any color, and whatever accessories you need for your job. Fun, work, ranching – make it yours. Stop dreaming and start building.

$17,495

CHECK IT OUT NOW

Or stop by and see it in person!

See something you’re interested in?
Give them a call at (307) 382-9618

Or stop by and save today!?

  ​
