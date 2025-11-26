Happy Thanksgiving from WE SODA

WE Soda Gives Back This Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, WE Soda is putting community first in a big way.

WE SODA donated $5,000 to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, helping local families keep their tables full during the busiest season of the year. The check was presented by WE Soda representatives.

The Food Bank will use this donation to stock shelves, purchase fresh items, and support families right here in Sweetwater County. With demand rising and budgets stretched thin, contributions like this make a real difference for local residents.

From WE Soda to all of Sweetwater County: Happy Thanksgiving, and thank you to the Food Bank for the essential work they do year-round.

