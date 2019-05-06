Harness the Healing Power of Your Blood Flow

What does it look like?

With BFR, a wide, FDA approved, blood pressure-type cuff is placed on upper or lower limb to retain blood in the injured limb or muscles associated with that injured area. The physical therapist then inflates the cuff to a customized pressure for the patient and injury type. The patient is guided through a physical therapy session with the cuff in place.

How does BFR work?

The cuff limits blood flow to the weak limb and creates a safe deficiency of oxygen, which “tricks” the fast twitch muscles to work hard and build muscle fibers, while lifting very little weight.

Lower weight = same benefit of higher weight, without the load risk for the injured limb.

Can BFR be used with patients who are immobilized with a cast?

Yes, for example, with a wrist fracture patient a BFR cuff was placed on the upper arm and this allowed us to safely work on grip strength throughout the course of recovery.

Once the cast was removed, we noted very little muscle atrophy, in addition, BFR can safely provide the stress stimulation needed to encourage bone growth–this results in a faster, more effective recovery for weakened or fractured bones.