Harold “Butch” Tomjack (December 25, 1939 – July 10, 2020)

Harold “Butch” Tomjack, age 80, passed away at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, on Friday, July 10, 2020.

He was born in Gering, Nebraska, December 25, 1939; son of Louis Tomjack and Margaret Tikalsky.

Butch attended schools in Quealy, Farson and Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of Rock Springs High with the class of 1958.

He married Patricia (Pat) Phillips on February 12, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming

Butch joined the ARMY in 1962, he served his country in the 2nd Battalion, 15th Infantry in Germany until 1964.

Upon his return, he worked for Rayhonce Construction, building boat ramps near the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. After the completion of the boat ramps, he worked for Rozier Construction, Dowell, Church and Dwight and retired after 20 years with Black Butte Coal as a welder. He returned to work doing maintenance for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Butch and Pat had two children, Mark and Michelle. Early on, the family enjoyed everything outdoors. They made several backpacking trips to the Windrivers, and enjoyed family camping trips, fishing trips and picnicking. Once empty nesters, Butch and Pat traveled to Canada, Mexico, Alaska and the Panama Canal. He loved to hunt, fish and was an amazing cook. He never turned down a good game of cribbage.

Butch is survived by his wife Patricia, son Mark Tomjack (Jean) of Gillette, Wyoming; daughter Michelle (Ron) Rayburn of South Jordan, Utah; sisters Kay Underwood of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Carol Tomich of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother -in-law, Kenneth Stolp of Verdrigre, Nebraska; sister-in-law and brother -in-law Joan and Larry Domson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; granddaughters Taryn (Romney) Harker of Logan, Utah; Katherine Whalen of Casper, Wyoming and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his maternal parents Louis and Margaret Tomjack, mother-in-law Ruth Jones; and one sister, Peggy Stolp.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted at 10 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Church of Holy Communion Episcopal Church on the corner of 2nd and B Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors and graveside services and inurnment will be held in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family of Harold Tomjack respectfully request donations be made in his memory to Veteran Affairs Fisher House, 690 S. Valdez Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah 84113.

