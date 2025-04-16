Harold Edmond Chase (May 23, 1941 – April 8, 2025)

Harold Edmond Chase, 83, passed away at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on April 8, 2025.

He was born on May 23, 1941 in Brattleboro, Vermont, the son of Clarence and Emily Chase.

Upon graduation from Springfield High School, he proudly enlisted into the Navy to see the world. While on destroyer USS Harwood he saw many different places and was also involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis. After four years in the Navy, he attended and graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute and then the University of North Dakota where he obtained a teaching degree for the arts.

Harold then moved to Rock Springs and worked as an art teacher after a brief stint of working for the Wyoming Highway Department, staying true to his artistic profession, he painted lines on the Wyoming highways.

After retiring, he stayed in Rock Springs and enjoyed Wyoming’s scenery. He could often be found painting and drawing the native landscape. Harold’s art work can be found in the Green River county government office and museum.

Harold was a wonderfully kind and caring soul who warmed the hearts of everyone he encountered with his peaceful, generous and very humorous spirit. His incredible creative talents and artistic expressions are deeply connected to his authentic and unique personhood, which is revered by all of us who know and love him. We cherish him deeply for the light he brought into our lives.

Survivors include his brothers Ralph L. Chase of Newark, VT, Tom Chase of Lillian, AL; as well as 4 cherished nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place and military honors and inurnment will be held at a later date in Vermont.

