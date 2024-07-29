Harold Edward Perry (July 14, 2024-April 6, 1938)

Harold Edward Perry, 86, of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home, Sunday, July 14, 2024. He was a resident of Rock Springs, for 46 years and former resident of Belleview, Nebraska and Shelbyville, Illinois. He died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1938, in Monticello, Illinois; the son of Lester H. Perry and Edna Marie Perry.

He attended schools in Findlay, Illinois.

Harold served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict.

He was a member of the B. P. O. Elks #624 and the Lions Club.

He married the love of his life Margaret DePoyster August 5, 1968; she preceded him in death November 30, 2018.

Harold worked for OCI for many years and retired as a foreman in 1992. He later worked for Ace Hardware as a clerk and manager of the electrical and plumbing department.

Harold enjoyed traveling, the Wyoming outdoors, shooting the breeze, Wyoming Cowboys Football; watching the World Series but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his two daughters, Emmy Nielsen and husband Thomas of Rock Springs and Stacy Wagner of Rock Springs; one brother, Lyle “Butch” Perry and wife Vickie of Trinity, Texas; two sisters, Karen Cushman and husband Keith of Shelbyville, Illinois, and Carol Ann Bryars of Mobile, Alabama; one brother in law, Jerry DePoyster and wife Jolynn; six grandchildren, Jordon Harbison, Charlei Nielsen, Amanda Williams, Kristina Garramone, Shelby Edwards, and Dakota Edwards; and seven great-grandchildren, Bailey, Elliot, Wells, Hayden, Hudson, Emberlie, Graesyn; and also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, as well as his father and mother in law, Lewis and Lohrine DePoyster; one son in law, Jesse Wagner; one sister in law, Linda Anderson and her husband Roger; and one brother in law, Wilber Bryars.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life and military honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2024, American Legion Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.