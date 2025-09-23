Harold Hunter Paul (September 6, 1943 – September 21, 2025)

Harold Hunter Paul, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at his home in Rock Springs.

He was born September 6, 1943 Rock Springs; the son of Jesse W. Paul and Harriet J. Hunter. Harold lived a life full of dedication, compassion, and service to his community.

He attended schools in Sheridan and Casper, and graduated in 1961 from Natrona High School. He furthered his education by earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from University of Wyoming, demonstrating a commitment to his professional growth that he carried throughout his life.

Harold married Alice Ann Zotti December 20, 1969 in Rock Springs.

For many years, Harold worked as an accountant for Western Wyoming Community College and retired in 2003. He formerly worked for Likes and Stevens Accounting Firm; Internal Revenue Service and DeBernardi Concrete.

Harold’s was a man who always put others before himself; his kindness; strength and selflessness were the foundation of his family.

Harold was not just dedicated to his work; he was also committed to his community. He actively served on the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen Board, previously was a Board Member of Volunteer Information Referral Services and a member of Jaycees.

Harold’s greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He treasured the moments shared with loved ones, creating countless memories filled with laughter and warmth.

Survivors include his wife Alice Paul of Rock Springs; one daughter, Wendy Elmer of Casper; one brother, Jesse Paul of Texas; one grandson, Keaton Elmer of Casper; three nephews, Rob Zotti and wife Joanne, Brad Zotti and wife Stacy, Jay Paul and wife Janis; two nieces, Kari Naone and husband Charlie, Kari Blomberg; and several great nieces and great nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse W. and Harriet J. Paul; his father and mother-in-law, August and Mary Zotti; two sisters-in-law, Sheila Zotti and Ann Paul.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Harold’s memory to the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming or Rocky Mountain Hospice Home Health Care, 535 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Following Cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Friday, October 3, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil service with Rosary will be recited at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, October 2, 2025 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends, family, and all those whose lives Harold touched are invited to extend their condolences and share memories by visiting the website www.vasefuneralhomes.com