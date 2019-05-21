Harold L. Christensen (December 28, 1925 – May 17, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Harold L. Christensen was born on December 28, 1925 and died May 17, 2019 at the age of 93.

He was a righteous and valiant man, kind and loving to those around him.

He is survived by his present wife Mayvon; children and step-children, Patricia Reynolds, Nephi Christensen (Barbara), Debra Hiller(Karl), Wade Christensen (Francoise), Les Maynard, Rick Maynard, Bud Maynard (Linda), Keima Reeves (Greg), Jan Eldredge (Jim); several grandchildren and their spouses and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Alice Clariece Ricks, and nine brothers and sisters and their spouses and his loving parents Nephi Christensen and Laura Antonie Lorentzen.

He lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho and Green River, Wyoming.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Ave., Green River. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the church and also 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.