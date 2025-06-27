Harold McCormick (May 10, 1935 – June 24, 2025)

Harold McCormick, 90, passed away on June 24, 2025 at his home in Rock Springs.

He was born on May 10, 1935 in Ward, West Virginia, the son of Granville and Grace McCormick.

Harold attended high school in Gallipolis, Ohio before attaining his associates degree.

He was an Air Force veteran who served proudly during the Korean War.

Mr. McCormick married Margaret Woomer in Gallipolis, Ohio on March 27, 1957.

Harold worked for the USAF for 20 years until his retirement in 1973.

He was a member of the Church of Christ.

Harold enjoyed spending time with his family. He was fond of the outdoors and spent lots of time hunting and fishing. He could also be found reading and studying the bible in his free time.

Survivors include his wife Margaret McCormick of Rock Springs; son Alan McCormick of Idaho; daughters Pamela Salsbury of Nebraska, Joanna Hood of Rock Springs, Michelle, Bennett also of Rock Springs; 16 beloved grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven of his siblings.

Memorial services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., August 23, 2025 at the Rock Springs Church of Christ, 100 Clearview Drive, Rock Springs.

