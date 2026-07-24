Harold Nephi Christensen (July 19, 1951 - July 23, 2026).

Harold Nephi Christensen, son of Harold L. and Alice Ricks Christensen died July 23, 2026. He was born July 19, 1951 and was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

He graduated from Skyline High School, attended Rick’s College (BYU-I) and LDS Business College studying Fashion Merchandizing. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the California Los Angeles Mission and held various callings within the Church throughout his life. After the mission he followed in his father’s footsteps becoming a Journeyman Electrician working at the Idaho Engineering Laboratory for several years before moving to Green River, to work in the family electrical business (LOC Electric) until retiring. He enjoyed hunting and all that is associated with it. He is the beloved father of nine children, 31 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Nephi is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Christensen, children Audra Lowe (Tom), Monica Purcell (Nate), David Christensen, Eric Christensen (Angie), Sarah Dye (Ryan), Ryan Christensen (Brianda), Ashley Paulos (Megan), Sadielyn Christensen. He was preceded in death by his father Harold Lorentzen Christensen, mother Alice Clariece Ricks Christensen, brother Wade Ricks Christensen and son Christopher Christensen.

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Viewing for friends and family will be at the Ashley Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, from 9:30-11 a.m., internment at the Vernal Memorial Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. and a luncheon following at the Glines 9th Ward building at 1270 W 1500 S, Vernal, Utah.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Hope Lodge/American Cancer Society in Salt Lake City. https://donate.cancer.org