Harold R. Monroe (October 29, 1928 – March 14, 2023)

Harold R. Monroe passed away with his family at his side on March 14, 2023, following a short illness. He was 94 years old and a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 70 years.

Harold was born on October 29, 1928, in Thayer Junction, Wyoming, in the Union Pacific Depot living quarters. His parents were Harry A. Monroe and Audra E. Edwards Monroe; he was one of eight children. He attended school in Wamsutter, WY, and high school in Coalville, Utah

At the age of 17, Harold hired out on the Union Pacific Railroad as summer help on a welding crew. He eventually became a Signal Maintainer for the Wyoming Division until his retirement at age 62. Harold met the love of his life, Wanda Gaston, at Love’s Confectionery in Hanna, while working on the signal gang. They married July 22, 1950. Harold was drafted into the army during the Korean War and served from 1951-1953. He was a Corporal, stationed in Eta Jima, Japan, where he taught Code and Radio Procedure (ditty bopper).

Harold and Wanda settled in Rock Springs where they raised four children, Greer, Gayle, Andy, and Jimmy. Harold loved summer vacations, camping at Granite Hot Springs and the Big Sandy with family and friends. He liked picnics, taking drives, and hunting on Little Mountain and in Big Sandy with Andy and Jimmy. He would say the most fun he and Wanda had was snowmobiling with Mountain Fuel friends in the winter months.

Harold’s nickname, “Saga,” was given to him by his coffee buddies at Rauzi’s Garage. Sarf and Herm Rauzi remained close friends until their death; they had coffee twice daily, six days a week, for 60 years.

After retiring, he enjoyed time at his trailer up north, bowling, and caring for his yard. He was an active member of the First Congregational Church from 1953 to the present. He was also a member of the Elks and the Mason’s. Harold had a lifetime full of good friends. He loved to tease people and made friends easily, most recently, with the staff and residents at Deer Trail Assisted Living.

He is survived by his daughter Greer (John) Ferrero of Rock Springs; daughter Gayle (Tim) Crough of Auburn, California; son Andy (Debi) Monroe of Rock Springs. grandsons Nunzio and Geno Ferrero of Rock Springs, Andrew Monroe of Herriman, Utah, Chris (Aimee) Tyler of Saratoga Spring, Utah, Sean Egan of Everest, Washington, J. J. Heckethorn of Ottumwa, Iowa; granddaughters Kelly (Justin) Virrey of Orangevale, California, Catherine Crough of Sacramento, California, Kara Tyler Merritt of Medford, Oregon; daughter-in-law, Lisa Monroe of Everett, Washington; sister Claire Sells of Grand Prairie, Texas; and brother James Edward of Mt. Vernon, Missouri.

A celebration of Harold’s wonderful life will be held in June 2023, date to be announced.

Donations can be made to the First Congregational Church Memorial Fund, in Harold’s name at 1275 Adams Ave, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

