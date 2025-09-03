Harold Roden (March 15, 1945 – August 25, 2025)

Harold Roden was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, he passed away peacefully on Monday, August 25, 2025 at age 80. Born March 15, 1945 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to Russell and Bonnie (Turner) Roden.

He married Sheri Ellifritz in 2003. He has two sons, Wayne Roden of Clayton, California and Jeff and Emma of Mountain View, California; two granddaughters, Haylee and Donna of California; three stepchildren, Danee, Garret and Megan of Rock Springs; one brother, Darrell; and two sisters, Carol Tomek (Rich) and Vickie Deakins.

He loved Wyoming where he could fish, hunt and ride his Harley.

He was an Owner/Operator in the oilfield, the last 20 years of his career was leased to Bunning Transfer.

Friend of Bill W. for 39 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and little brother, Burl.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation, 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Services will be at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com