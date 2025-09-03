Harper Named August Downtown Volunteer of the Month

Russ Harper was named the Volunteer of the Month for August by Downtown Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Russ Harper was named the August Volunteer of the Month by Downtown Rock Springs and the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency.

Harper sits on the Downtown Rock Springs/URA Promotions Committee and is the film tech and editor for the Downtown “Meet the Maker” series.

Harper is a native of Rock Springs and returned to his hometown with his family in 2019 after living in Oklahoma and Riverton. In his spare time, Harper enjoyed going to local events, concerts, traveling, and watching hockey. His passion for hockey extends to serving as the play-by-play announcer for the Rock Springs Miners hockey broadcasts.