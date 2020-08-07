Harriett Marion Dair Parks (April 9, 1935 – August 5, 2020)

Harriett Marion Dair Parks, 85, passed away peacefully in Evanston, WY on August 5, 2020.

She was born on April 9, 1935 in Burbank California to Armand K. and Marion (McQuigg) Dair.

On June 28, 1958, she married Brian D. Parks in Vista, California. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2008.

Mrs. Parks loved her family and enjoyed spending time outdoors with them hunting and fishing. She was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed finding antiques and was a very accomplished artist in the mediums of oil and acrylic painting. She served her community as an EMT and Search and Rescue team member in Star Valley, Wyoming.

She is survived by her children: Brian A. (Francine) Parks and Julie (Gary) Badura; grandchildren: Melanie Daley, Kyle Badura, Eric Badura, and a great granddaughter, Blayke Daley; and her sister, Florence Akkerman.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Brian D. Parks, a son, Steven and a grandson Stevie.

In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at the Amesville Cemetery, near Etna, WY on August 14, 2020 at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations to a local hospice organization or Senior Citizens in her honor would be very appreciated.

