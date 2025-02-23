Harris and Eddy Shine at 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament

EVANSTON — The Green River and Rock Springs girls wrestling teams showcased their talent and determination at the WHSAA Girls 4A West Regional Tournament, with standout performances from Lily Harris of Green River and Sarah Eddy of Rock Springs. Both claimed first-place titles in their respective weight classes.

Green River finished in seventh place as a team, accumulating 84.5 points. Leading the way was Lily Harris in the 130-pound division. Harris maintained her undefeated season with an impressive performance, capturing the championship by technical fall over Samantha Brannan of Pinedale with a 19-4 victory in 5:04. Harris’ perfect 15-0 record and 31.0 team points highlighted her dominance on the mat, and she will look to remain undefeated next week at State.

Bianca Maez also contributed significantly for Green River, taking third place in the 120-pound category. Maez secured her podium finish by pinning Charli Bybee of Evanston at 2:40, earning 24.0 team points. At 190 pounds, Adia Price placed fourth, adding 11.0 team points to the Wolves’ overall score.

Rock Springs concluded the regional tournament in 13th place with 58.0 team points, led by an outstanding performance from Sarah Eddy. Competing at 155 pounds, Eddy extended her undefeated streak to 28-0, securing the championship with a hard-fought 6-2 decision over Alix Sorensen of Thermopolis. Her victory contributed 26.0 team points for Rock Springs.

In the 105-pound class, Rylin Plant took third place, pinning Molly Bornhoft of Wind River at 2:18 and earning 21.0 team points. Meanwhile, Paige Tongate placed sixth in the 130-pound division, adding 11.0 team points.

Star Valley claimed the team title with 244.0 points, followed by Pinedale with 149.0 and Kemmerer with 116.5.

The Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves now set their sights on the state tournament, where they will look to build on their regional successes and continue their winning momentum.