Harrison Elementary Highlights Play Based Learning at SCSD No. 2 Meeting

Educators that started play based learning at Harrison Elementary. Steve Lake (left), Yolanda Crowder, Julee Cobb, Kylee Lewis, Janelle Huber. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter.

GREEN RIVER — Harrison Elementary School educators presented their expanding play based learning initiative, Eagle Play, to the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees on Tuesday night.

The program integrates structured play into daily instruction, including math, literacy and STEM activities, based on research showing young children learn best through hands on experiences.

“The research is clear. Intentional play is not a break from learning. It’s how young children learn,” instructional facilitator Julee Cobb said.

Trustees participated in a brief rock-paper-scissors activity as part of the presentation. Cobb said even simple games require decision-making, pattern recognition and social interaction.

The initiative expanded after kindergarten teacher Kylee Lewis attended the 2023 Kindergarten Summit at the University of Wyoming.

Teachers now use STEM bins and dramatic play stations during morning “soft start” time. First-grade teacher Janelle Huber said math intervention shifted from a pullout approach to classroom based, play centered stations aligned with student data, including games such as “Shut the Box” and subtraction bowling.

“They feel like they’re just playing and having fun, but they’re learning so much more,” Lewis said.

“Kids are engaged. They are excited in an authentic way,” Huber added while showing a video of her students to the board.

The team plans to present Eagle Play at the 2026 Kindergarten Summit, expand play based learning to more classes and grades, and invited trustees to visit classrooms to observe the program.