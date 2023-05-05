Harrison Elementary Second Grade Students Visit Sweetwater County Museum

Harrison Elementary Second Grade Students Visit Sweetwater County Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum hosted a special tour Thursday morning for second grade students from Harrison Elementary School in Green River.

The Museum’s Public Engagement Coordinator, Aidan Brady, conducted the tour and answered many questions from the group about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans, frontier immigrants, the Pony Express, the railroad, dinosaurs, the Lincoln Highway, and John Wesley Powell.

Educators, parents, and parent-teacher groups who are interested in learning more about museum programs for students Grades K – 12 are encouraged to contact Brady at (307) 872-6435 or via email at programs@sweetwatercountywy.gov.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

New Scholarship Program Aimed at Students 24 and Older

New Scholarship Program Aimed at Students 24 and Older

School Lunch Heroes to be Honored by SCSD No. 1

School Lunch Heroes to be Honored by SCSD No. 1

Sweetwater County Museum Researches Rare Marine Rifle

Sweetwater County Museum Researches Rare Marine Rifle

Sweetwater County History Brought to Life in New Third-Grade Curriculum

Sweetwater County History Brought to Life in New Third-Grade Curriculum